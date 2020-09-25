Israel Adesanya is by far one of the most exciting fighters in all of the UFC. The Middleweight champion is currently undefeated with a record of 19-0 and it's clear that he is almost unstoppable when he is at the top of his game. He has been able to defend his title multiple times and at UFC 253 on Saturday, he will get to defend it again, this time against the likes of Paulo Costa.

Adesanya and Costa have exchanged quite a few words as of late and it's clear as day that the two fighters don't like each other. While speaking to CBS Sports, Adesanya explained why their beef is the way it is.

Harry How/Getty Images

“There wasn’t really an origin, it’s just energies,” Adesanya said. “There are certain energies that don’t mix well with other energies. You have to be able to understand it and read it, and also to trust and protect your instincts. That’s what I did. He just happened to be vibrating around it everywhere and not everything happens for a reason. It’s mutual; I don’t like you and you don’t like me. F— you and f— you.”

With Saturday's fight just a day away, it's clear the fighter will be motivated to hand Costa his first professional loss.

