ufc 259
- SportsTim Elliott Calls Jordan Espinosa A "Woman Beater" During UFC FightTim Elliott went on to win the fight.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Reacts To Loss To Jan Blachowicz At UFC 259Israel Adesanya's move to the light heavyweight division ended in defeat.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAljamain Sterling Wins UFC Bantamweight Title Following Petr Yan's DisqualificationPetr Yan was disqualified for hitting Aljamain Sterling with an illegal knee during UFC 259, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsAmanda Nunes Wins Via 1st-Round Submission Against Megan Anderson At UFC 259Amanda Nunes continued her dominant streak by beating Megan Anderson with a first-round submission, Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- SportsJan Blachowicz Details What Will Help Him Defeat Israel AdesanyaIsrael Adesanya is a notoriously difficult man to fight.By Alexander Cole