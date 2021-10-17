Jamila Woods & Peter Cottontale Link Up For Lovely New Track "WYD"

Peter Cottontale is a master of r&b production all while Jamila Woods is one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. With that in mind, it should be no surprise that they would want to come together and deliver a truly enticing collaboration that would get fans excited. On Friday, that is exactly what they delivered with the brand new track "WYD (You Got Me)" which features both artists at their best creatively.

The track sees Woods starting things off with a verse about a relationship in which the two partners always have each other's back. They are so in tune with one another that they know when the other is sad or unhealthy, which leads to a beautiful pairing. Peter Cottontale enters the track with some high-pitched vocals that ultimately work well within the instrumental. Overall, this makes for a great collaborative track, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know my mood before I know it myself

You hit me up just checking in on my health

When you as if I'm okay I'm asking myself