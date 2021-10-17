mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jamila Woods & Peter Cottontale Link Up For Lovely New Track "WYD"

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2021 10:35
180 Views
10
0
Image via Jamila WoodsImage via Jamila Woods
Image via Jamila Woods

WYD (You Got Me)
Jamila Woods Feat. Peter Cottontale

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jamila Woods and Peter Cottontale make a great team on their new song "WYD (You Got Me)."


Peter Cottontale is a master of r&b production all while Jamila Woods is one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. With that in mind, it should be no surprise that they would want to come together and deliver a truly enticing collaboration that would get fans excited. On Friday, that is exactly what they delivered with the brand new track "WYD (You Got Me)" which features both artists at their best creatively.

The track sees Woods starting things off with a verse about a relationship in which the two partners always have each other's back. They are so in tune with one another that they know when the other is sad or unhealthy, which leads to a beautiful pairing. Peter Cottontale enters the track with some high-pitched vocals that ultimately work well within the instrumental. Overall, this makes for a great collaborative track, and you can check it out, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know my mood before I know it myself
You hit me up just checking in on my health
When you as if I'm okay I'm asking myself

Jamila Woods
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  180
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jamila Woods Peter Cottontale Jamila Woods new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jamila Woods & Peter Cottontale Link Up For Lovely New Track "WYD"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject