After trading shots with her sister on social media and in interviews, Jamie Lynn Spears wants Britney Spears to call her to speak privately. Jamie Lynn shared the message for Britney on Instagram, Saturday.

“Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," she wrote. “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Britney recently took issue with a TV interview featuring Jamie Lynn, in which Jamie Lynn claimed Britney pulled on a knife on her.

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such !!!” Britney wrote. “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

Britney continued: “NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!! Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe !!!!”

Britney has spent recent months beefing with her family regarding their support of her former conservatorship.

