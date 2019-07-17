Dave Chappelle and Jamie Foxx are two of the funniest men on the planet. They've each had historic careers and they're still striving with Chappelle recently contributing to a couple of Netflix specials last year. With the upcoming season of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee getting ready to hit the streaming service soon, Jerry Seinfeld and his team of producers have been sharing quick teasers to let us know what we can expect from the next iteration of the show. The new season is set to include appearances from Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, and more and today, a clip featuring Jamie Foxx and his spot-on impression of Dave Chappelle hit the internet.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Many of us still spend our nights watching Chappelle Show reruns -- that's how influential the comedian is and was. While Chappelle isn't expected to be a central component of the next season of Comedians In Cars, we will at least hear him crack a few jokes via Jamie Foxx. Sitting with Seinfeld at a diner, Jamie Foxx started talking about Dave Chappelle when he pulled out a pretty solid impression from out of nowhere.

In an exclusive clip via Entertainment Weekly, Foxx pitches his voice an octave higher to try out his Chappelle impression, nailing it right on the head. He explains that the key to actually perfecting the voice came from the addition of some strong vocabulary, noting that "he always uses a very intelligent word to go with his hood [talk]."

Watch the video below to see what he's talking about. Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee premieres on July 19.