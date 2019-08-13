In this world, there are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and a never-ending debate about who is a better basketball player between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Due to the fact that Jordan is 6-0 in the Finals, most people rush to declare him as the greatest of all time, while others say it is LeBron because he plays against better competition night in and night out. These comparisons and debates will never die down for as long as basketball continues to exist and at the end of the day, your opinion is usually subjective and comes with biases.

In a recent video with Yahoo Sports! actor and musician Jamie Foxx spoke about the debate and tried to answer the question as to who is better.

Foxx started the video by talking about Jordan's greatness and how there wasn't a single person on the court who could touch him. During his championship run during the 90s, Foxx felt as though no one could match just how good Jordan is and it let him win titles with ease. Meanwhile, he made the case that LeBron has faced the toughest competition in league history and his ability to rise above it all proves that he is truly the best player ever.

The actor makes the case that with better resources, LeBron could have just as many titles as LeBron, which is a bold yet reasonable take, all things considered.

