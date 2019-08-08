When it comes to the sport of basketball, the "who is the greatest player of all-time" debate will never get old. As of right now, it appears as though there are only two logical choices, with them being LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Most people will tell you that MJ is the GOAT because of his six championships and ability to dominate opponents. Other people will tell you that LeBron is the best because he's playing in an era with some of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen.

No matter where you fall on this debate, there is no denying that the comparisons will never end. Today, Lil Wayne appeared on Undisputed with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. At one point, they had a debate about who the best basketball player of all-time is and Bayless was absolutely floored when Wayne agreed with Sharpe about it being LeBron. Wayne seems pretty certain that LeBron is the GOAT and that at this point, it shouldn't even be questioned.

LeBron has made a pretty good case for himself over the years although there is no denying just how great of a player Jordan was. People could be debating about these two all-day long so really, we should just enjoy LeBron's greatness while it's still here.

Who do you personally believe is better?