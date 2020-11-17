James Harden is reportedly looking to leave the Houston Rockets before the start of the season, which will likely be the biggest move of the offseason. Right now, there are reportedly conversations with the Brooklyn Nets for him to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While that would be a promising move for the future of the Nets' franchise, it leaves the Rockets in a rebuild situation. Apparently, Harden's decision to leave the team all boiled down to politics. More specifically, he asked to be traded because of Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's fervent Trump support.



Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Claims made by NBA insider Ric Bucher on The Odd Couple podcast seem to suggest that there is currently a "revolt" like movement among players in Houston's organization because of Fertitta's support for the Republican Party.

"What I heard is, and we know how much politics and political position had to do with the boycott and protests during the Bubble -- I'm hearing that Tilman Fertitta’s strong Republican support and donations is one of the things that is contributing to this dissatisfaction," said Bucher about Harden and the Rockets. "There is a revolt here because they look at Fertitta as a guy who supports the current President."

As of this publication, no trades have been finalized for James Harden.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Russell Westbrook is also reportedly looking to leave Houston, with the New York Knicks emerging as a possible trade contender.

[via]