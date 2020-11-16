Yesterday, reports broke out across NBA Twitter suggesting that Harden has been contemplating the idea of being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he could team up with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. If Harden were to land in Brooklyn, the Nets would immediately become one of the best teams in the league and if their chemistry were to be on point, then it would be difficult to see them not win a championship.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Heavy.com, and Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle, it has now been revealed that Harden officially wants out of Houston, and is looking for the team to trade him. As it stands, the Nets remain his preferred destination although it remains to be seen if such a deal can be done.

Per Brian T. Smith:

"Harden wants to move on from the Rockets, the Chronicle has been informed, and is trying to force his way via trade to Brooklyn, allowing The Beard to form the NBA’s next superteam and rejoin forces with former Oklahoma City teammate Kevin Durant."

The 76ers have also been rumored as a destination for Harden as the team boasts his former coach and GM in Mike D'Antoni and Daryl Morey. The next few days will certainly lead to plenty of speculation, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

