Sports fans are not individuals who forget easily. Grudges and team rivalries can span multiple decades if fans are passionate enough. Particularly with NBA basketball, a league driven by personal narratives and storylines, comments about other players are not taken lightly at all. Early in 2020, Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden, then a Houston Rocket, took a jab at now Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for his physical talents on the basketball court that seemingly take no skill to use, according to Harden.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

"I wish I could be 7-feet, run and just dunk, that takes no skill at all,"Harden said in video interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I gotta actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that any day."

Well, following the Bucks' championship win on Tuesday night and the crowning of Giannis as Finals MVP, fans quickly took to Twitter to bring up Harden's year-old comments to rub it in. It doesn't help Harden's case that Giannis and the Bucks knocked his new Brooklyn Nets team, backed by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant and considered a heavy title favorite throughout the year, out of the playoffs in the second round.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets below.

