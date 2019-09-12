Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is reportedly be asked to fork over $300,000 after he allegedly threw a couple of parties while renting out a $30 million mansion in Beverly Hills last month.

According to TMZ Sports, the owner of the sprawling 14,500-square-foot estate, George Santopietro, claims Harden agreed to pay $82,200 to use the home for one week as a vacation rental. Key words being: Vacation Rental.

The contract Harden signed reportedly contained specific details pertaining to how many adults were allowed on the premises at one time, and that there was to be no more than seven on the property.The lawsuit maintains that Harden allegedly had two separate parties with more than 15 people at the house, which is something Santopietro would typically charge $300,000 for.

Per TMZ:

Santopietro claims the property was damaged during the parties and neighbors are pissed -- and he wants Harden to fork over AT LEAST $300,000 to cover the usual party fee he charges.

Santopietro also claims Harden KNEW he would be throwing the parties before signing the contract and knowingly lied to Santopietro's face. He's also suing for punitive damages for fraud.

Harden, who just recently announced his fourth signature sneaker with Adidas, is currently under contract with the Rockets on a $228 million deal, in addition to his lucrative Adidas deal and all other off court endorsements. In other words, $300K is essentially chump change for The Beard.