After weeks of leaked images, rumors and teases, Adidas and James Harden have officially introduced his newest signature sneaker - the Adidas Harden Vol. 4.

The kicks were unveiled at an intimate event at the Adidas showroom in New York City this week, attended by Harden, streetwear designer Daniel Patrick, PJ Tucker, JaVale McGee, and others.

Unlike Harden's previous Adidas signatures, the Vol. 4 ditches the beloved Boost cushioning in favor of the brand's Lightstrike tooling which was first introduced on the laceless Adidas N3XT L3V3L sneaker.

"The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the Adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel," says Harden. "Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together."

The Adidas Harden Vol. 4, priced at $130, will make it's debut in the "Barbershop" colorway on October 12. A "Pink Lemonade" iteration is scheduled to drop on October 26, followed by a "Candy Paint" colorway on October 31 and the always popular "Cookies & Cream" joint on November 15.

Check out each of those, as well as some upcoming colorways, below.

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Barbershop

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Pink Lemonade

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Candy Paint

Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Cookies & Cream

Adidas Harden Vol. 4

