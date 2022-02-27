James Harden says he once stayed up all night with Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk, ahead of practice while he was in Houston. The Philadelphia 76ers star recalled the star-studded night during a recent interview reposted by Sports Center.

“They all called me like, ‘Yo, we about to pull up to Houston.’ Baby, Durk, Meek,” Harden said. “They all come to the house. They land at like 2 in the morning. I gotta go to practice in the morning! They come in the studio and I’m up with them the whole time.”



He continued: “And I go right from the studio at 7:30 a.m. right to practice. I can’t miss this opportunity. They in the studio, I gotta see what these dudes about to talk about.”

Back in 2021, Harden served as executive producer on Baby and Durk’s collaborative project The Voice of the Heroes.

Discussing the album, Harden had previously said: “It drives me on the daily to continue to be the best at what I do, to always strive for more. I see that same passion in Lil Baby and Lil Durk and can honestly I say I’m a true fan. The initial idea was to get the two together to make a few songs. But with their work ethic and undeniable talent here we are.”

Check out Harden's recent interview below.

