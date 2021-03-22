NBA players have been getting the injury bug as of late and it has affected some of the best players in the entire league. The best example of this is LeBron James who recently injured his ankle, as well as LaMelo Ball who is now out for the season due to a wrist injury. Last night, James Harden also suffered an injury although it wasn't as bad as the previous players mentioned.

During a win against the Washington Wizards, Harden was shouldered in the jaw, where he suffered a bit of whiplash and was forced to come out of the game. Eventually, Harden was able to come back into the match, and after the game, he spoke about what went down and what allowed him to get back.

“I got hit in the jaw. My neck kind of twitched. I’ll be all right. It’s nothing,” Harden said per The New York Post. “Get some treatment on it, get some rest and be ready to go the next game.”

The Nets are already without Kevin Durant right now so any more injuries to their big three could result in some lost positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless, Harden seems okay and that's all that matters for the team right now.

Al Bello/Getty Images

