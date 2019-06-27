Jalen Rose says he and his wife, Molly Qerim, are not to blame for LaVar Ball being banned from appearing on ESPN.

Rose addressed the situation during an Instagram Live video, in which he explained that he nor Qerim forced ESPN's hand in anyway. In fact, Rose says that he has texted LaVar multiple times since the incident occurred on June 17, but he hasn't be able to "track him down."

Says Rose (h/t USA Today):

“Molly talks to TMZ, and they ask her a question about ‘how do you feel about LaVar being banned?’ She clearly said ‘that’s above my pay grade, I don’t know anything about that.’ …. She and I didn’t send no texts, no emails, no overtures to get anybody banned from ESPN – the company that we work for and don’t own, fools.”

Check out Rose's full comments in the video embedded below.

In regards to those who have criticized Qerim in the aftermath, which includes former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Rose adds: