LaVar Ball made his return to ESPN's "First Take" today to discuss the Lakers-Pelicans trade that sent his son, Lonzo, to New Orleans as well as the future of his youngest son, LaMelo. During the interview, the Ball Father simply couldn't resist shooting a cringeworthy shot at co-host Molly Qerim.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Qerim, who is married to former NBA star Jalen Rose, made a comment about “switching gears" in the interview when Ball replied, “You can switch gears with me any day.” Qerim's facial expression tells you everything you need to know about how she felt about that remark.

As far as the rest of LaVar's interview was concerned, he now says he wanted Lonzo to be traded all along and he predicts that LaMelo will be selected first overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. In other words, it was typical LaVar.

"[Lonzo] will help Zion's game because Zion knows what he's about. Zo gonna give him the ball and make him better than what he is. On the fact he's young, he likes to run. Lonzo is gonna give him the ball early. He's gonna be ready to jump, catch lobs. He's going to have a great time of having fun because Lonzo is infectious like that. Being at that young age, they're going to get along because the core is so young."

Check out some clips from LaVar's appearance on First Take below.