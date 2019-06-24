LaVar Ball won't be making any more appearances on ESPN, following the comments he made to "First Take" host Molly Qerim during an episode last week. As seen in the footage embedded below, Qerim made a comment about “switching gears" during the interview when Ball replied, “You can switch gears with me any day.”

Ball's reps later tried to explain that his comments were not meant to be sexual in nature, but he was still been banned from ESPN as a result of his actions. Initially, it didn't appear that anybody had any issues with ESPN's decision - do we really need to hear what LaVar has to say, anyway?

That is, until free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant threw in his two cents. Bryant took to twitter over the weekend to call out Qerim, saying that she "dramatically overreacted" to the situation. In fact, Dez believes Qerim owes LaVar an apology.