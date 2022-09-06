Jake Paul had two fights fall by the wayside over the past few months, and as you can imagine, he is still hungry to get in the ring. He has been teasing a fight for the month of October, and there have been all sorts of rumors pertaining to who he is going to go up against. The main rumor has been none other than Anderson Silva, who has entered the boxing world ever since retiring from MMA.

Today, Jake Paul took to his social media where he confirmed that his next opponent will, indeed, be Silva. There is a huge age gap here but that probably won't matter so much as Silva has decades of experience under his belt. As Paul explained, the fight will happen on October 29th and it will take place in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Per Paul:

"My toughest test yet. I respect the legend, but he must be exterminated.



@mostvaluablepromotions presents #PaulSilva from Phoenix, AZ Saturday October 29th live on Showtime PPV @showtimeboxing @gilariverarena



Kick-off Press Conference: Mon Sept 12 Los Angeles on my YouTube."





Let us know who you think will win this fight, in the comments down below. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates pertaining to this fight.