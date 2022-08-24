Jake Paul has had some bad luck as of late when it comes to securing fights for himself. He was supposed to fight against none other than Tommy Fury back in August, but it all fell apart due to the fact that Fury couldn't get into the United States. From there, he was going to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, but once again, it all fell through the wayside as Rahman Jr. supposedly couldn't make weight in time.

Since then, Paul has been hustling so that he can get a new opponent, relatively fast. Paul hasn't fought since last December, and he wants to get back in the ring so that he can show the world that he really has what it takes to be a high-level boxer in the cruiserweight division. In fact, the likes of Rick Ross is even trying to put up $10 million to get an opponent faster.

It seems like Paul's recruitment strategies have worked quite well as this morning, Paul revealed when he will be fighting next. As it turns out, Paul will return to the ring in October, and his opponent has already been selected. While Jake has yet to reveal who the opponent actually is, we're sure we will find out soon.

