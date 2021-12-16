Jake Paul is about to fight Tyron Woodley again in a match that will determine whether or not there will be a trilogy bout. Paul won the first matchup and if he wins again, then his time fighting against Woodley will ultimately come to an end. If he loses, however, he will have to face off against Woodley for a third time to determine who is actually the better boxer.

While Woodley is in his line of sight, Paul is already thinking about who he wants to go up against next. Yesterday, while speaking to MMAFighting during a press conference for the Woodley match, Paul noted that he actually wants to battle Nate Diaz, who has been talking spicy about Jake on social media. In Paul's eyes, this would be the perfect fight.

“Look, there’s a lot of shit talk going back and forth, and I would love to make that fight happen, if it’s even possible,” Paul said. “I know he’s with the UFC, so whatever happens will happen. But that’s a massive fight, and I think the people need to see that one. I’ve got to get through Tyron, maybe Tommy [Fury]. Who knows? Maybe Nate Diaz, maybe Conor McGregor. The road path is massive right now.”

While fans would be eager to see that, Paul needs to remain undefeated first. If he can beat Woodley on Saturday, December 18th, then perhaps Diaz will have no choice but to give Paul some of his time.

