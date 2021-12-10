Tyron Woodley is set to take on Jake Paul for the second time, next Saturday, and fans are excited to see how it will all play out. In the first fight, Jake won by decision, however, Woodley gave him a few problems. It was speculated that should these two ever get in the ring again, it would be Woodley coming out on top.

Now, we will finally get to see if that is truly the case, and if it were up to Woodley, Paul would get knocked out in the first round. While speaking to TMZ, Woodley actually offered some interesting information on the fight, noting that there is a rematch clause in the contract that will be activated should Paul lose. Essentially, a Woodley victory means we are getting a trilogy fight.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

"Yes, there is a rematch clause in there," Woodley said. "After I knocked you out Mr. Betting Man, are you gonna run, or are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work."

Trilogy matches are quite common in the boxing world, although they are rare when the two fighters involved don't even have 10 boxing matches worth of experience behind them. Either way, these two are looking to entertain us, and hopefully, they are successful in that endeavor.

[Via]