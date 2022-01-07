Jake Paul and Dana White have gone back and forth quite a bit over the past few months. White believes Jake is a fake tough guy who has no business being a success in the boxing world, all while Paul believes Dana is a crook who is stealing money from his fighters. This has led to plenty of public disputes, including the most recent one in which White urged Paul to get drug tested.

In fact, this led to a public offer in which Jake said that he would fight in the UFC for $50,000 against Jorge Masvidal. The conditions were quite simple. Jake would agree to a drug test, all while quitting boxing for good. In return, White would have to raise the minimum fight salary from $12K to $50K all while providing long-term health care for UFC combatants.

Over the course of the last week, White has ghosted Paul, and every single day, Jake has issued a reminder on Twitter. Recently, Jake's offer expired, although he decided to be charitable to the UFC president. As you can see below, Jake is extending his offer, although for an indefinite amount of time.

"5 days have passed & while I’ve agreed to be tested, Dana has vanished like casper. Dana: my 1 fight deal, I will fight for $50K, the new min. You make millions off of me & all of UFC fighters benefit from the new min, rev share share and healthcare," Paul wrote.

At this point, it seems pretty obvious that White isn't going to engage in this. While it would be interesting to see Paul in the UFC, it doesn't seem like White is interested in giving his fighters a better deal.