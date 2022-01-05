Jake Paul has been having a pretty good year as his boxing career continues to reach new heights. In the span of a calendar year and some change, Paul was able to knockout Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and even Tyron Woodley. With that being said, Paul is starting to make some enemies, and one of them is none other than UFC President Dana White.

White and Paul have been flinging mud at each other for quite some time now, and recently, White roasted Paul for his refusal to get tested for steroids. In typical Jake fashion, the former YouTube star offered White a deal that he is most likely going to refuse. As you will see in the clips below, Jake is claiming that he will quite boxing if White lets him fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC. Of course, there is more to the deal as Paul wants White to raise the minimum wage for fighters while also giving them healthcare. In return, Jake will join USADA which is the drug testing program for MMA fighters.

So far, White has not replied to Paul, and the boxer is starting to get impatient. Over the last few days, Paul has been taunting White, and recently, Jake tweeted that there are only two days left until the offer is no longer valid. At this point, Paul seems confident that White won't be returning any of his calls.

While some might find this silly, it is pretty endearing that Jake would want to help UFC fighters who are being given bad deals. While some guys are treated well, the vast majority aren't, and Jake has been an unlikely voice for them.

Hopefully, Paul's pressure will lead to some real change.