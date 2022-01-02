Dana White made a counteroffer to Jake Paul regarding his recent statement about joining the UFC. The UFC President wants Paul to be randomly tested for steroids for the next two years.

“You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not," White said in a video posted to social media. "So I told you [that] you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years. And that thing that you came out with today, nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid. And for those of you that don’t know — if you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see the staredowns, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager."



Ethan Miller / Getty Images

He continued: “That guy used to be an accountant for me. And let me say this, he no longer works for me and I think he’s a scumbag. But if you two think you can do it better than we do, [that] we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating fighters better than we do, knock yourself out. Go start your own business, it’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it. The warlock can get it started for you."

Paul originally offered to join the UFC and retire from boxing on several conditions. White would have to increase the payout for all fighters in the UFC and provide them with lifetime health care as well.

Paul responded to White's counter by agreeing to be tested for steroids.

