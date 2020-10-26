Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-year running back Ryquell Armstead is struggling to recover from COVID-19 and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

James Gilbert / Getty Images

“I think it's gonna be a while, I can't put a real timetable on it but, you know, it's gonna be -- he'll be out for a while,” head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this year.

Adam Schefter reports that Armstead has been hospitalized twice while battling with the virus, and has suffered significant respiratory issues. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in September.

Armstead was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Jacksonville. He was expected to replace Leonard Fournette as the team’s starter. In his absence, rookie undrafted free agent James Robinson has shined, tallying 362 rushing yards and three touchdowns through six games.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the NFL throughout the 2020 season. The Titans were recently fined $350,000 for violations in regard to the league’s COVID-19 protocol. 24 members of the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus. The team has been warned that "there will be escalated discipline with further instances of COVID-19 protocol violations," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

