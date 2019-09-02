mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jae Stephens Is R&B's Next Crossover Star On "Girl No More"

Milca P.
September 02, 2019 03:10
Get acquainted with Jae Stephens.


As she continues to tease her fuck it, i'll do it myself EP, Jae Stephens has arrived with her "Girl No More" track, once more highlighting the L.A. transplant's knack for clean production and effortlessly matched vocals.

On "Girl No More," Jae takes the role of the one that got away, explaining to her ex that their overbearing habits don't quite hold up anymore. Making use of enchanting production, Stephens effectively blends genres making a case for her trajectory in today's landscape.

"Because singing is second nature to me, many of my instrumentals begin with hooky vocal loops or bass lines,” she told Flaunt earlier in the year of her self-produced catalog. “Anything easily singable that I can then duplicate with an instrument. I’m still feeling my way around producing for myself so it definitely forms in accordance with whatever melodies I’m hearing at the time.”

Quotable Lyrics

I knew I was too much for you
And all of our friends knew it too
You should've listened to your best friend
He'd be happy to do what you didn't do

 

