Jaden has always had a passion for music, art, and fashion, so it's no surprise he has pursued all of these things to their fullest extent. After dropping a few albums, Jaden has now set his sights on the sneaker world and sustainability. He currently has two different shoes with New Balance, in the Vision Racer and the ReWorked version of the Vision Racer. Both of these models have vegan materials and so far, the chunky silhouette has been well-received by fans.

With the shoe's success in mind, New Balance has been coming through with some brand new colorways and this Pink offering below is one of them. As you can see in the three images, the vast majority of the shoe is hot pink although there is some white and brown mixed into the sides as a way to deliver some contrast. It is definitely the flashiest colorway to be unveiled thus far and if you're a fan of the silhouette, these might just be a must cop.

In terms of the release date, these are coming out on May 14th for $150 USD and can be found at Foot Locker, the New Balance Website, and the Greenhouse app.

