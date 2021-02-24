Jaden Drowns In Heartbreak In "Photograph" Visual

The "CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3" single gets it a dusky beachside, yet sorrowful, music video.

Six months ago, Jaden Smith shared his "summery" project, CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The project featured additional vocals by Raury and Justin Bieber, and all these months later, Jaden returns with a visual to his single, "Photograph." The song was one of the more lovelorn tracks on the album and in its accompanying music video, Jaden matches the tone with a colorful, beachy, California-Dream-style clip.

"It's kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning, since before 'Icon,' before SYRE, and kind of updating them onto everything that's been happening," Jaden previously told Apple Music about CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. "But with that being said, this is also a prequel before SYRE, you know? So it's kind of taking place when I'm like 15, going all the way up until 17, and how did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where's your friends? Where's everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory."

Watch Jaden Smith cry his heart out as he immerses himself, and his emotions, in the ocean in the video above.