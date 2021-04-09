Jaden is an artist who has always made sure to speak out about the environment and wants to help our planet for the better. With Global Warming accelerating at a rapid rate, it's more important than ever before to take care of the planet, and with his New Balance collaboration, Jaden is doing his part to make the world just a bit more sustainable. This is evident in his new sneaker which was unveiled today, called the New Balance Racer Vision ReWorked.

In the images below, you can see the very first colorway of this model which is going to be white and grey with black specks sprinkled throughout. The shoe has a chunky dad-like aesthetic to it which makes sense given this theme is one that has become quite trendy over the past few years. What makes this shoe truly eco-friendly is the fact that the upper is made with 30 percent textile waste from the New Balance factory. This makes for a new Spinnex fiber that truly feels unique. Even the midsole foam has some reusable materials, making this the perfect shoe for environmentalists.

As for the release date, these are dropping on April 22nd which just so happens to be Earth Day. Pairs will be available over at Newbalance.com.

Image via New Balance

