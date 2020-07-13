Jaden Smith has been partnered with New Balance for a while now although fans have yet to see the full scope of what this collaboration would entail. Well, it seems as though we are finally getting some insight as New Balance revealed a brand new signature silhouette for Smith which is being dubbed the New Balance Vision Racer.

For those unaware, some of Smith's favorite New Balance sneakers are the X-Racer and the 1700, which are ultimately the inspiration for this chunky silhouette. As you can see from the images below, the shoe features mesh and recycled leathers which lends itself well to New Balance's reputation for putting out quality products. The profile of the shoe is certainly unorthodox as it features a midsole with three separate blocks that give you that high-end designer feel. This first colorway is being dubbed "Wavy Baby Blue" and interestingly enough, it is completely vegan. So if you care about the environment, these are a no-brainer.

If you want to go out and buy these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, July 24th for $150 USD on the New Balance website. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you like this model.

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance

Image via New Balance