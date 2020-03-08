Jadakiss Doesn't Cuff, He'd Rather "Catch & Release"

Jadakiss is still an old school gangster. The rap veteran sticks to the old school rules, never cuff 'em. With that in mind, Jadakiss enters "Catch & Release," a single off his new album Ignatius, with that energy. Love hurts, and Jadakiss makes sure everyone knows he isn't cold-hearted for no reason. Mr. Raspy himself vents about heartbreak and intimacy and how it has created insecurities that have made him heartless.

This slow jam is soulful and smooth, finding strength in a sexy guitar riff. "Catch & Release" sounds like it belongs in a film, the cinematic instrumental and hook would do well in a breakup movie. Jadakiss has been around for some time, so he knows just what to say and how to say it to hammer his point home.

Quotable Lyrics

This thing called life, I'm learnin' it (Uh-uh)

Them scars that you left on my heart, it's permanent (Yeah)

No more gettin' involved, I'm just havin' my turn with it

I hit 'em in the telly so I ain't gotta furnish it, yeah

You could ride shotgun, far as feelings go, I ain't got none

Hold that weed down if the cops come (Hold that)

Can we have fun? Yes, can we be a match? No