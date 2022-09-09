There were rumblings that The LOX and Dipset would be hitting the road together following their iconic face-off at Verzuz in 2021. Unfortunately, that didn't come into fruition. There have been minimal updates on whether that tour would ever actually materialize and many lost hope that it would.



Cam'ron (L) and Jadakiss attend Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Though the two iconic groups might not be hitting the stage together anytime soon, Jadakiss and Cam'ron will be joining forces for their fall tour, alongside Ma$e. Jadakiss announced the 3 Headed Monster Tour alongside Cam and Ma$e this morning. The three rappers will kick off the 7-date stretch in Bridgeport, CT on October 19th before closing out in Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 30th. Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Sept. 30th at 10 a.m.

Earlier this summer, Cam'ron and Mase finally squashed their beef after years of throwing shots at each other. After Ma$e's controversial appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game where he stated his regrets over their feud, the Harlem World rapper shared a video of himself and Cam'ron chopping it up on the phone. Both artists have been teasing new music in recent times. However, many fans would like to see the two perform some of their older collaborations together on stage.

Check out the full tour dates for the 3 Headed Monster tour below. Will you be copping tickets?