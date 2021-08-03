After being announced last month, the day is finally here. The LOX's Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch will face off against Dipset's Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana for their highly anticipated Verzuz matchup. Over the past several weeks, Jim Jones and Styles P have been getting fans even more excited for the song-for-song battle by going back and forth over social media.

Now, hours ahead of their imminent Verzuz battle, The LOX has come forward with some exciting news for fans of New York rap.

According to HipHop-N-More, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch recently did an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105, and during their conversation with the veteran radio host, The LOX revealed that they will be embarking on a full joint tour with Dipset, starting in September. Furthermore, they discussed that their upcoming tour, as well as their long-awaited Verzuz battle, came to fruition following a show that The LOX and Dipset held in Norfolk, Virginia on July 3rd.

Full tour dates have not yet been revealed, but stay tuned because there will likely be a bigger announcement following the Dipset vs. The LOX Verzuz battle later tonight. Will you be copping tickets once they go on sale?

