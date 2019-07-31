Hip-hop is an all-ages endeavor. Whether old head or newcomer, there's something to offer the game. Be it new music, insight, or setting the latest trend, there's no telling who might prove themselves to be a pioneer. It's likely that Lil Nas X had no idea he was sitting on the verge of something historical while laying down the lines "bull riding and boobies." Or maybe he did, who knows. But now, days removed from making Billboard chart history, the young artist can safely say he left a lasting impression. And in the process, it would appear he's endeared himself to one of the game's most respected and legendary lyricists.

Jadakiss, slayer of beats and lover of crust, recently took a moment to praise the young cowboy. In a proverbial intersection of "Old Town Road" and D Block, Jada shared an image of himself and Lil Nas X on Instagram. "Had another meeting on Fairfax today and I ran into @lilnasx mid meeting," writes Jada. "He said he’s killing the charts so much he had to get away from the Old town road for a minute."

While it's unlikely the pair would ever find common ground in the studio, it's still cool to see a moment of intergenerational respect. A Jadakiss co-sign is worth a fair share of hip-hop dollars, and can likely be traded in for all matter of dope prizes. Congrats to the new friends, and may each find success on their respective journeys moving forward.