It's rare that guests of Red Table Talk can sit through a discussion without shedding a tear or two, but the outpouring of emotion was overwhelming on Monday. The most recent episode featured Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris along with famed comedic actor Tommy Davidson.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Davidson shared the story of his journey, beginning with being a toddler found in the trash by a white woman who would later adopt him into her family. The actor spoke about connecting with his birth mother and losing his beloved adoptive mother to cancer, and during the conversation, the topic of losing and missing out on precious moments stirred something in Adrienne.

Although Adrienne and Jada have a healthy, loving, and supportive relationship now, Jada's upbringing was quite the opposite. Adrienne is a recovering addict, as is Tommy, and she mentioned that it's been painful for her to see Jada with her children because Adrienne sees what she missed out on. "I'm happy for it and I'm proud of her, but, you know, the loss is just as much mine as it is [Jada's]," she said. "It's difficult."

Tommy also admitted that when he hit rock bottom, it was Adrienne who helped him through it. "I just want to thank you, that saved my life and that was one of the many things that happened that are the reasons why I’m here," he said. Watch the tearful exchange below.