Jada Pinkett Smith's successful career and powerful game-changing moves have come back to reward her since the 47-year-old actress will be rewarded with the “Trailblazer” Award during the 2019 “MTV Movie & TV Awards," Variety exclusively reveals. Tiffany Haddish will present Jada with the award and previous recipients have been Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum, Emma Watson and Emma Stone.

“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV told the publication. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”



RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jada's Facebook series Red Table Talk has grabbed the hearts of many, easily being one of the many reasons for Jada's well-deserved recognition.

“I did not expect this kind of response and this kind of success with Red Table Talk, but it’s the one [part of my career] that I’m most passionate about,” Jada previously stated. “I was looking at this to be more for, like, a hobby. It’s taken the forefront–this is the thing I want to do.”

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 17 at 9:00 PM.