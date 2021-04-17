Jacquees Receives Donnell Jones's Approval On "Where I Wanna Be" Remix

Fans are pleasantly revisiting some of their favorite R&B classics thanks to Jacquees. The singer's self-proclaimed "King of R&B" title didn't sit well with other veteran singers, but Donnell Jones doesn't seem to mind. Jacquees recently released his Gangsta Grillz mixtape QueMix 4, and on it, he took on songs of yesteryear as well as buzzing artists of today.

One notable classic jam that Jacquees gave his remix to is "Where I Wanna Be," Donnell Jones's fan favorite. The music icon co-signed Jacquees's rendition and even added his voice to the introduction of the track. "This is Donnell Jones. This record came out in 1999," said the singer. "What I'm 'bout to do is pass the mic to the young king, show y'all what he like to did with it. Let's go."

Stream "Where I Wanna Be (QueMix)" and let us know what you think.

