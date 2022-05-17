Jack Harlow has shared a clip of Brandy's performance on Kanye West's "Bring Me Down," after the iconic singer claimed that she could out rap him on his own beats. The interaction comes after Harlow recently admitted that he didn't know she and Ray J are siblings.

Harlow first learned the two artists were siblings during an interview on Hot 97 with Ebro, Laura Styles, and Peter Rosenberg.

“Her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you could argue,” Rosenberg said on the show, confusing Harlow.

Ebro added: “Her brother had an amazing sex tape.”

"Brandy & Ray J are siblings?! Nobody's ever told me that in my life," he said in the viral clip.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In response, Brandy remarked on Twitter: "I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep."

"See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love," she added.

When called out for being late to respond, she admitted, "I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago."

Harlow had been on Hot 97 promoting his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The project was released, earlier this month, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after earning 113,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of availability. The single, "First Class," recently found its way back atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Check out the full interaction between Harlow and Brandy below.



