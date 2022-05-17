Bring Me Down
Gram
Jack Harlow Responds To Brandy Saying She Could "Murk" Him With "Bring Me Down" Clip
Jack Harlow responded to Brandy claiming she could "murk" him on his own beats by sharing a classic Kanye West track.
By
Cole Blake
May 17, 2022
