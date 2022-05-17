Jack Harlow has reclaimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single, "First Class," off of his latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The top spot was previously held by Future and Drake's “WAIT FOR U.”

While the track debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released, last month, it saw a resurgence this week. Harlow performed the song on stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, perhaps bringing it back into the spotlight.



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Come Home The Kids Miss You as a whole debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after earning 113,000 album-equivalent units in its first week of availability. When "First Class" was released, it became the fastest song eligible for gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2022. The track notable samples Fergie's classic 2006 track, "Glamorous."

Moving beyond Harlow, in second place on the Hot 100 sits Harry Styles with his track, "As It Was." Future and Drake's "WAIT FOR YOU" has fallen to third, while Bad Bunny takes spots four through six with his songs, "Moscow Mule," "Tití Me Preguntó," and "Después de la Playa." Glass Animals, Latto, Lizzo and another track from Bad Bunny round out the top 10.

Check out the chart, as well as "First Class" below.

