Jace Drops Off "#FreeJace" Ft. Metro Boomin, Slim Jxmmi & More

Jace of Two-9 has steadily been putting his best foot forward as he establishes himself as a solo artist. Although it's been a while since we heard a full body of work from him, whether it be solo or as part of Two-9, he's teased a ton of new music lately. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with "ITYB" before unleashing his collab with Metro Boomin, "Metro Intro."

Following the release of his two singles, Jace came through with his new project, #FreeJace earlier today. It's a short project consisting of seven new songs but it's a strong effort that finds him collaborating with some of the biggest producers in the game. Of course, Metro Boomin is one of them but he also enlists Kenny Beats who not only produced "ITYB" but also "Still Alive." Additionally, TrapMoneyBenny of "In My Feelings" fame appears on track six, "Tuh."

In terms of feature artists, Jace keeps it within the family with Key! and Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi offering assistance on "GLL."