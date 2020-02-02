J Hus has earned his very first No. 1 album in the U.K. with his sophomore Big Conspiracy album at 23,536 units in its first week. It's a few notches up from the No. 6 position held by 2017's Common Sense effort. The project triumphs over Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By which entered at No. 1 last week, slipping down to the No. 2 slot this week.

Notably, Big Conspiracy features appearances from Koffee, and Burna Boy, opening up to executive producer JAE5 who continues to capture the essence of Hus' sound for a cohesive body of work.

It marks a solid return for the 23-year-old who saw his freedom last April after being sentenced to eight months for carrying a six-inch blade knife. It was an early release that was announced via an opportune appearance at Drake's tour stop in London at the O2 Arena.

"These are the type of things in my career that I’m just blessed to even be a part of," Drake said before introducing J Hus. "This is something I’ve wanted to make happen...I’m just glad I could make it happen."

Elsewhere, drill rapper M Huncho debuts at No. 5 with his Huncholini release with Island/Universal. It marks the Brit's first crack at the top 10. Following a favorable Grammys sweep, Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? switches from No. 10 to No. 7