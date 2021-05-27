J. Cole is back home after his stint in the Basketball Africa League and to celebrate, he is dropping new colorways of his Puma RS-Dreamer. This model was Cole's first-ever signature shoe and over the last year, there have been numerous new colorways to make their way to the market. These offerings have been quite colorful in nature and for the shoe's next three colorways, we are getting some straightforward models that are pretty unmistakable upon first glance.

In the official images below, you can see a red model, a blue offering, and finally, a lime green version. All of these have a primarily black base, however, it is the mesh that gives each shoe its color. The colors in these shoes pop quite nicely and they make for some flashy offerings that will be easily distinguishable on the court amongst all of your peers.

As for the release dates, the red model dropped today, while the blue model is set to release on July 2nd. From there, the lime green version will come out on September 3rd. Every single colorway is $125 USD and can be found on Puma.com and Foot Locker.com. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Puma

