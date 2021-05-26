Not everyone is thrilled to see a No. 1-selling artist in the Basketball Africa League, but that hasn't stopped J. Cole from pursuing his hoop dreams. We previously reported on AS Sale guard Terrell Stoglin sharing that he believed it was "disrespectful" for Cole to enter into the league over players who have worked the majority of their lives for their opportunity to play professional basketball, but critics noted that Stoglin wasn't including Cole in that group.

Rick Ross later came forward to defend the Dreamville icon by saying, "And comin' from a brother, I think you would understand what building these types of relationships would do for the business. For the eyes on the industry, you know what I'm sayin'?"

J. Cole doesn't seem fazed by the criticism, because he surfaced with some new gear for his teammates. In a video shared to TikTok and reposted by TheShadeRoom, Cole is seen unveiling boxes of new fits for his Rwanda Patriots crew. The video reportedly was shared by basketball trainer Omar Khanani.

"True vet teammate @realcoleworld taking care of the young guys n coaches supplying dreamers [cloud emojis]," the text reads over the video clip. J. Cole was immediately praised for his contribution and once again hailed as a GOAT. Check out the post for yourself below.