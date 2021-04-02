J. Cole is one of the biggest and best rappers in the world and while he hasn't delivered new music in quite some time, he has certainly delivered when it comes to the streetwear world. Cole is currently in a deal with sneaker brand Puma and he has brought forth his very own signature shoe which is called the Puma RS-Dreamer. We have seen a ton of colorways hit the market but now, a brand new offering is coming out which just so happens to be the prototype colorway.

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe has a mostly white upper all while grey overlays are placed on the sides and near the tongue. From there, some yellow is found on the tongue tab and even the back of the midsole. There is some pink tooling at the front end of the toe box, and lastly, there is a hint of blue in the stitching on the side panel. It's a colorful experiment that ultimately does the whole silhouette justice.

This shoe will be selling for $125 USD and it just so happens to be releasing tomorrow, April 2nd. With this in mind, let us know whether or not you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Puma

