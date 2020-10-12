J. Cole and Ibrahim Hamad are making major moves, as you can imagine. Between Puma collaborations and launching their own festival in North Carolina, J. Cole and Ibrahim's brainchild has produced several notable artists in both hip-hop and R&B such as EarthGang, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, and the list goes on. However, after making major collaborative efforts with large corporations, Dreamville is expanding its operations into a multimedia company.

Per Variety, Dreamville Records has now launched a multi-disciplinary media company, Dreamville Ventures, and a new content studio, Dreamville Studios. Hiring former Complex editor-in-chief Damien Scott as Dreamville's president and Candace Rodney as their executive vice president and president of Dreamville Studios, the pair will be responsible for overseeing Dreamville Ventures and their daily operations, as well as helping expand their footing in music, apparel, entertainment, and live events which include Dreamville Festival.

"Dreamville has always been a mom-and-pop operation with grand ambitions and ideas that extend far beyond music," J. Cole said about the announcement. "The hiring of Damien and Candace not only expands our family business with two of the smartest and most capable executives in the industry, but allows us to take a massive leap towards turning those big ideas into reality."

Ibrahim added, “Dreamville is a brand we built from the ground up and the appointments of Damien and Candace allows us to take the company to levels we’ve always dreamed of while keeping our core values and beliefs at the forefront of our expansion."

