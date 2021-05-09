Over the last couple of years, the NBA and FIBA have been working on a brand new organization in Africa called the Basketball Africa League. The new venture consists of 12 teams who will battle it out over the course of a season to see which club is the best in the entire continent. This league is special as it forces each team to have at least eight local players on the roster, while only allowing up to four foreign players. These rules make it so that African players are given a spotlight which helps grow the game.

According to The New Times in Rwanda, the Patriots, a club from Kigali, Rwanda, is making use of their four foreign roster slots as they have plans to feature J. Cole in one of their games. Based on their report below, J. Cole is in Rwanda right now and has been added to the team's roster.

J. Cole has a new album called The Off-Season coming out next Friday, which makes the timing of this report quite curious. However, J. Cole has always expressed interest in playing professional basketball and perhaps an opportunity in the BAL could help make that dream a reality.

At this time, Cole himself has not confirmed the report. With this in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend