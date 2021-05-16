J. Cole had a lot of his fans tuning into ESPN this morning as he made his highly anticipated debut with the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League. Cole ended up signing with the team just a couple of weeks ago and throughout the season, he is expected to play three to six games.

In today's game, Cole subbed into the match fairly early on and he immediately made an impact on defense. During his first shift, he was able to score his first career basket and it made for quite the moment. When all was said and done, Cole finished with three points, three rebounds, and two assists, in the span of 17 minutes. His team went on to win the game 83-60.

Considering this is his first game with the team, these stats are pretty respectable and you can't help but respect Cole for suiting up on a professional level. He got to live out a dream today and even with everything he's accomplished over the years, he is still finding ways to reinvent himself.

Moving forward, we can't wait to see how he progresses with the team.

Dominique Oliveto/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group 2019 All Star Weekend