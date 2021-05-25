J. Cole Is Really Outside In The "Applying Pressure" Music Video

Dave East makes a cameo in J. Cole's latest video off of "The Off-Season."

J. Cole's hardly promoting his new album on his own but The Off-Season is definitely among the best rap releases of the year. The latest offering from the Fayetteville native has seen tremendous success. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, plus, four songs off of the album debuted within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. While the rapper might be overseas carrying out his dreams of being a pro-baller, he isn't neglecting his promotional duties.

Today, the rapper unveiled another visual off of his latest project. This time, he delivers the music video for "Applying Pressure." The Scott Lazar-directed music video finds Cole throughout various parts of NYC including an empty subway. At one point, Dave East, who Cole shouts out on the record, makes a brief cameo.

Peep the latest visual from Cole above.