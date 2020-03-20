mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

J Balvin Unleashes His New Project "Colores" Earlier Than Expected

Aron A.
March 19, 2020 20:54
50 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Colores
J Balvin

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

J Balvin releases his new project "Colores."


Nearly two months after performing alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl, J Balvin continues his hot streak with his fourth studio album, Colores. Laced with ten tracks in total and features from Mr Eazi and Sky, J Balvin follows up his joint project with Bad Bunny with a slew of records that'll make you forget that you're quarantined.

“The idea of making Colores came to me in a moment of leisure,” said Balvin in a press release. “I was calm and I got the idea of naming the album Colores. And I thought… ‘Why not name each song after a color?’ Each person will have their own perception of each color [in] the album. Maybe they can close their eyes and [‘Rojo‘] isn’t red to them, but blue.”

Peep J Balvin's new project below. 

J Balvin Mr Eazi sky reggaeton latin
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES J Balvin Unleashes His New Project "Colores" Earlier Than Expected
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject