J Balvin Unleashes His New Project "Colores" Earlier Than Expected

Nearly two months after performing alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at the Super Bowl, J Balvin continues his hot streak with his fourth studio album, Colores. Laced with ten tracks in total and features from Mr Eazi and Sky, J Balvin follows up his joint project with Bad Bunny with a slew of records that'll make you forget that you're quarantined.

“The idea of making Colores came to me in a moment of leisure,” said Balvin in a press release. “I was calm and I got the idea of naming the album Colores. And I thought… ‘Why not name each song after a color?’ Each person will have their own perception of each color [in] the album. Maybe they can close their eyes and [‘Rojo‘] isn’t red to them, but blue.”

Peep J Balvin's new project below.